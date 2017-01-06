F1-Fansite.com

Now Force India reveals 2017 launch date

Esteban Gutierrez (MEX) Haas F1 Team with Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 on the drivers parade. Mexican Grand Prix 2016
Jan.6 - Force India has become the third team to reveal a launch date for its 2017 car.

Sergio Perez Force India Mexican Grand Prix 2016

Before official testing begins at the end of February, Ferrari has said it will run its new car for the first time at Fiorano on February 24.

And Mercedes revealed that its title-defending W08 will see light of day at Silverstone on February 23.

Now, Force India says it will beat both of those teams to the launch action, showing off its 2017 car at Silverstone on February 22.

Sergio Perez is staying with the Silverstone based team this year, to be joined by the Mercedes-backed youngster Esteban Ocon, who switches from Manor.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

