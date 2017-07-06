F1 News

Now communication boss leaves Sauber

Jul.6 - Another key Sauber member has left the Swiss F1 team.

Just before the Baku grand prix a fortnight ago, team boss Monisha Kaltenborn was ousted by the new owners.

And now, the Swiss newspaper Blick reports that communications boss Robert Hopoltseder has also left Sauber.

"I had been dealing with Monisha's departure every day," Hopoltseder said.

It is believed Sauber will announce in Austria this weekend that Kaltenborn's replacement as boss will be Frederic Vasseur, the former Renault chief.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.