Home / F1 News / No more 'risky' starts for Bottas

F1 News

No more 'risky' starts for Bottas

Formel 1 - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2017. Valtteri BottasFormula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Austrian GP 2017. Valtteri Bottas

Jul.16 - Valtteri Bottas says he will not attempt a "risky" race start at Silverstone.

After a gearbox penalty and a poor qualifying, the Finn finds himself down the British grand prix grid.

So when asked if he will try to emulate the perfect and yet controversial start that saw him effectively anticipate the red lights from pole in Austria a week ago, he answered: "No.

"I will not do that anymore. I want to do a good start but I will not gamble."

Mercedes has had problems with its gearbox not only at Silverstone but also in Austria.

Team boss Toto Wolff said: "We are trying to maximise our potential in every area, but sometimes it goes too far.

"This is the new reality where we are looking for speed wherever possible, but we have changed both boxes now and the problem will not recur."

