F1 News

Mayor: No proposal for London GP yet

Jan.27 - A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city.

As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 chief executive Chase Carey this week said there is "no question" the idea of a London grand prix is attractive.

But London's Times newspaper said Khan needs to know what impact a formula one race would have in terms of city disruption and pollution.

"Until we receive a proposal and have a greater understanding of the type of infrastructure formula one requires for a race, it is difficult to comment on what would and would not be possible," a spokesman for the mayor said.