F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / No Le Mans clash under Chase Carey's watch

F1 News

No Le Mans clash under Chase Carey's watch

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Canadian Grand Prix, Friday 9th June 2017. Montreal, Canada.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Canadian Grand Prix, Friday 9th June 2017. Montreal, Canada.

Jun.19 - F1 and Le Mans appear to be entering a new era of collaboration.

At the weekend, new formula one CEO Chase Carey was the honorary official starter of the fabled 24 hour race at Le Mans.

But just a year ago, the now ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was accused of having deliberately engineered a date clash between Le Mans and the F1 race in Baku.

"We are demonstrating the new relationship between the (Le Mans organiser) ACO (Automobile Club de l'Ouest) and formula one," said ACO chief Pierre Fillon.

"With Chase Carey at the top of F1, the time has come to work together on a motor sport calendar that allows fans to enjoy both formula one and the races of the world endurance championship," he added.

F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg won Le Mans in 2015, but was unable to follow up his triumph a year later due to the Baku clash.

And now, the German is a works Renault driver.

"At the moment, I don't think I am missing participating in Le Mans," he told Firstpost. "I am focused on the Renault project and I would like to give this my best shot in the next few years.

"For the future, who knows?"

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbaijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls