No late livery change for Renault

Jolyon Palmer and team mate Nico Hulkenberg with the Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Renault Sport Formula One Team RS17 Launch, Royal Horticultural Society Headquarters, London, England. Tuesday 21st February 2017.

Feb.23 - Renault has shot down a rumour that it might be considering a livery change for the start of the season in Melbourne.

A year ago, as the French carmaker returned to the sport as a full constructor, it launched a black test car only for it to switch to all-yellow for the actual world championship.

Now, the colour black has returned prominently to the newly-launched 2017, triggering rumours Renault could revert to all-yellow or even a striking yellow and blue colour scheme for Melbourne.

But a team spokesman told Auto Bild: "Those rumours have no substance."

