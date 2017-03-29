F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / No F1 return for Bridgestone

F1 News

No F1 return for Bridgestone

Pirelli Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Monday 27 February 2017.

Mar.29 - Bridgestone is not looking to return to F1 any time soon.

The Japanese marque was synonymous with the sport in both the 'tyre war' and single supplier eras until 2011, when Pirelli took over.

But Bridgestone has just signed up as a major sponsor of the Olympics, with the brand's European chief Robin Shaw saying: "At this moment in time, we've invested our time and resource in the Olympics.

"I don't see us venturing back into formula one in the near future," he told City AM.

"I'm a formula one fan, I enjoy watching it but I'm pleased we've got our investment in the Olympics rather than formula one at the moment."

