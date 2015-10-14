F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Newly-published 2016 rules causing a stir

F1 News

Newly-published 2016 rules causing a stir

British Flag & F1 Flag
British Flag & F1 Flag

Oct.14 - F1's newly-published rules for 2016 are causing a stir on Wednesday.

The first apparent anomoly in the FIA's new regulations is the stipulation that a "maximum" of 20 grands prix may be held, even though Bernie Ecclestone has put forward a 21-race schedule featuring Azerbaijan for the first time.

Another feature of the 2016 rules is that year-old engine specifications have been ruled out.

This year, Manor has been running a 2014 Ferrari unit, while it was rumoured that one solution for Red Bull and Toro Rosso for next year might be to use a 2015 'power unit' next year.

Not only that, the in-season engine development loophole of 2015, in which manufacturers can deploy their 'tokens' during the current world championship, has been closed for 2016.

Only modifications for "the sole purposes of reliability, safety (and) cost-saving" will be permitted next year, the FIA declared.

However, a meeting is set to take place on Thursday in which potentially modifying the engine rules will be discussed.

Germany's Auto Motor und Sport claims that another radical idea on the table is to solve Red Bull's engine crisis by allowing the teams to use an old V8 from 2013, with rules put in place to ensure equivalent performance with the rest of the V6-powered field.

The introduction of a second exhaust pipe for 2016 should mean the V6 'power units' are louder next year, but the prospect of the return of F1's screaming V8s might also be welcomed by the fans.

Welcoming the idea of a louder F1 next year, Sergio Perez said: "We definitely need it.

"I still remember the first time I came to a race, and what really shocked me was the noise. We have the best cars in the world and we need to show that," he argued.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

One thought on “Newly-published 2016 rules causing a stir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls