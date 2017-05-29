F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / New injury doubt after Wehrlein crash

F1 News

New injury doubt after Wehrlein crash

Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Russian GP F1/2017
Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Russian GP F1/2017

May 29 - Pascal Wehrlein will return to hospital in the coming days, following another rollover crash.

The Sauber driver had to miss the start of the 2017 season after injuring his back in a crash during the 'race of champions' winter event.

Now, in Monaco, Wehrlein was once again able to walk away from a similar rollover crash, before slamming McLaren fill-in Jenson Button for the "stupid" overtaking attempt.

The German broadcaster RTL reports that Wehrlein experienced back pain in the aftermath.

"Yes, I'll have to do a scan next week," the 22-year-old confirmed.

Wehrlein is also quoted as saying by Brazil's Globo: "I hope to be ok.

"I hit my head on the barrier again, so I will have to do a new CT scan of my back. We'll see.

"It seems ok, but since I had this injury, I'm not sure," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls