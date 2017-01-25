F1-Fansite.com

New F1 rule to reduce driver penalties

Jan.25 - F1 has tweaked the rules so that drivers are penalised less often in 2017.

This week, the final sporting regulations for the new season were published.

Of particular note was article 38.1, following widespread criticism that too many penalties are being given to drivers for on-track incidents.

Now, the rules state that even if Charlie Whiting reports an incident, the stewards can "decide whether or not to proceed with an investigation".

And another tweak should restrict whether a driver can be penalised for borderline racing incidents.

"Unless it is clear to the stewards that a driver was wholly or predominantly to blame for an incident, no penalty will be imposed," the regulations now state.

