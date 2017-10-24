F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Montoya: Sainz made Kvyat look 'not good enough'

F1 News

Montoya: Sainz made Kvyat look 'not good enough'

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. United States Grand Prix 2017. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. United States Grand Prix 2017. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.

Oct.24 - Carlos Sainz received widespread praise for his impressive Renault debut in Austin.

As he switched from Toro Rosso to start his new works Renault adventure early, the Spaniard outperformed his experienced teammate Nico Hulkenberg in the US.

"His first weekend with Renault was almost perfect. Fast and aggressive," said the French sports daily L'Equipe.

Also impressed was former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who was in the Austin paddock as a guest.

"I was really impressed with what he did," the Colombian told Spain's AS newspaper.

"It is not easy to get into a new car, not make mistakes and be competitive," Montoya added.

"Clearly Sainz is now among the best."

Renault's bosses were also happy with the 23-year-old's performance.

"Carlos was extremely motivated and very prepared, and he was aggressive but also very intelligent," team boss Cyril Abiteboul said.

However, Montoya thinks Sainz's performance might actually have contributed to the demise of his former teammate Daniil Kvyat.

Kvyat has again been dropped from Toro Rosso's lineup after Austin, even though the Russian performed well last weekend alongside new team recruit Brendon Hartley.

Montoya said: "I think it's sometimes not fair for the drivers in the Red Bull programme.

"Carlos beat Kvyat and it was said that maybe the Russian is not good enough. Perhaps what happened is that Sainz did a great job, not just at Toro Rosso but now at Renault, a works team.

"For Carlos it's very good," Montoya added, "because at Red Bull there are drivers that are sometimes wasted. But Sainz has managed to continue in F1 and with a great team."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Montoya: Sainz made Kvyat look 'not good enough'

  1. Marco

    I am not a Kvyat fan, but something is wrong here. The guy was good enough to be at the Red Bull drivers programme, wich gave him a seat @ Toro Rosso, and with people saying that he was a really good driver with a brilliant future. Then, he moved from sister team Toro Rosso to principal team Red Bull, just to be pushed back to Toro Rosso, and now substituted for 2 new drivers in the team. Someone is making really bad judgements, or playing with other peoples lives.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now