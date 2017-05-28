F1 News

Montoya not surprised by impressive Alonso

May 28 - Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya says he is not surprised by Fernando Alonso's impressive debut so far ahead of the Indy 500.

Many have expressed surprise that, during a brief one-race sojourn from his regular F1 duties, Spaniard Alonso touched down at Indy to qualify fifth.

"So far he has done a good job but I expected nothing less from him," Montoya, who is also in the 2017 Indy 500 field, told the Spanish daily Marca.

"Maybe the American drivers who don't know him were expecting something else, but I started out with him in formula one and knew he would not have any problems here," the Colombian added.

When asked if Alonso's F1 peers would have done a similarly good job, Montoya answered: "No, not all of them, obviously.

"I think Sebastian Vettel, someone like that, would also do well though," he said.

