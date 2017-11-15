F1-Fansite.com

Montezemolo puts brakes on Vettel win

Sebastian Vettel leading Brazilian GP F1/2017
Sebastian Vettel leading Brazilian GP F1/2017

Nov.15 - Two former F1 luminaries have put the brakes on Ferrari's optimism after Sebastian Vettel won in Brazil.

Although the Maranello marque lost the 2017 title, Vettel was at least able to beat Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas to the chequered flag at the weekend.

"Brazil was a great day for us," Vettel told Italian radio Rai.

"Now I hope we can look good in Abu Dhabi and then win the world title next year."

But two F1 figures are warning that, despite Vettel's Interlagos win, Mercedes remains a major hurdle for Ferrari in 2018.

"I am delighted with Ferrari's victory," said former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, who when he left office clashed spectacularly with his successor Sergio Marchionne.

"Unlike finance and economics, sport is not an exact science," he told Radio Capital. "It is easy to talk but much more difficult to win.

"Ferrari had a good season, but unfortunately did not win the title. And I think that in Brazil Hamilton would have won if he had started from pole," Montezemolo added.

Fellow Italian Flavio Briatore agrees: "We are all happy with Ferrari's victory, but we must not forget that the protagonist (Hamilton) was out. And we all saw his comeback."

2 thoughts on “Montezemolo puts brakes on Vettel win

  1. Andrew Blackie

    Lewis is on a DIFF Level to the GRID so he gets the tools he'll deliver the Title SIMPLE but young Max will be a bit of a problem if Red Bull join the Mix & McLaren & Alonso will be closer but think he's not as good as he was BUT still joint 3rd best on grid with Riccardo!

    Reply
  2. lourensius.haseb

    i believe hamilton is a consistent driver than the rest,title 5 in 2018 but it will be closer than 2017

    Reply

