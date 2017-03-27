F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Montezemolo hails return to winning for Ferrari

F1 News

Montezemolo hails return to winning for Ferrari

Luca di Montezemolo
Luca di Montezemolo

Mar.27 - Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has hailed the Italian marque's return to victory.

Tension between the long-time Ferrari chief and his successor Sergio Marchionne has been obvious, but Montezemolo insisted Ferrari fully deserved to win in Melbourne.

"I'm really happy for the men and women of Ferrari," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It was a clear and well deserved victory. Ferrari was the quickest car on the track, even if Mercedes called Hamilton to the box too early and with these machines it seems impossible to overtake.

"But I'm really happy for everyone because this very important success is the result of the great work that has been done at Maranello," Montezemolo added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls