F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Montezemolo: Ecclestone ousting 'inevitable'

F1 News

Montezemolo: Ecclestone ousting 'inevitable'

Bernie Ecclestone & Luca di Montezemolo
Bernie Ecclestone & Luca di Montezemolo

Feb.1 - Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has backed the ousting of long-time F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Also now outside of F1, having been ousted by Ferrari a few years ago, di Montezemolo told Italy's La Repubblica newspaper that he saw Ecclestone's exit coming.

"Recently, we had a long conversation and Bernie jokingly asked if I could help him find a job," di Montezemolo said.

"Seriously, the events were inevitable. You cannot demand change from an 86-year-old man. Similarly, you cannot ask the people who buy the championship for $8.5 billion to abandon plans to modernise a business that needs serious change," he added.

Di Montezemolo said a negative turning point for F1 was a decade ago, when the investment group CVC took over.

"They were not interested in the sport except for the opportunity to make money," said the 69-year-old. "Perhaps Bernie thought he could continue to do everything alone.

"By the way, in 2014 just after I left Ferrari, I was asked to lead formula one and work with Ecclestone. I then came up with the idea of the three heads."

So Montezemolo is also now happy to predict the next looming changes for F1.

"The racing will be shorter, communication with the audience more effective. The rules will be simplified and the concept that formula one is a sport with deep European traditions will be reinforced.

"There will not be such nonsense as grands prix in Korea or India, and while a grand prix in the United States is good, there should be a maximum of two.

"Finally, the new owners must actively involve the audience at the track -- because no sport can exist without fans," Montezemolo added.

The charismatic Italian also commented on the active drivers of today, insisting their collective image is poor.

"For a start they need to get the right to speak," Montezemolo said. "In the press conferences, all the drivers say the same thing -- for a long time their opinions have meant nothing and they are not playing a great role.

"Enzo Ferrari said that winning depends half on the machine and half on the driver. Now, this equation is 80-20," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls