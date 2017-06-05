F1 News

Monaco to build new F1 pits for 2018

Jun.5 - Monaco will build a new pitlane and paddock complex at a cost of EUR 30 million ahead of the 2018 race.

That is the exclusive claim of Bild newspaper, reporting that Monaco's Prince Albert confided the news to friends during the grand prix weekend recently.

"Monaco wanted to prepare the new pitlane for 2017, but engineers were unable to guarantee they would finish it in time. So the project was postponed to 2018," said Bild.

The Automobile Club de Monaco's Richard Micoud confirmed: "Yes, it's true.

"The new pit building will be two-storey. Teams will finally have more space and will not be tripping over their feet."

