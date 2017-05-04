Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Monaco admits it pays low F1 race fee

Casino Square Monaco
May 4 - Monaco grand prix has denied it pays no fee to host the fabled street race in the Principality.

The race is commonly called F1's 'jewel in the crown', amid rumours its history and status meant it was the only event on the annual schedule that is charged no fee.

"That's just a rumour," Monaco grand prix's Prince Albert II told the FIA magazine Auto.

"Maybe the rights are less expensive than for other circuits, but there is a fee," he said.

The Prince's comments come after the now-ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone recently admitted that he overcharged some race promoters.

But now it is confirmed that Ecclestone actually under-charged Monaco grand prix.

Prince Albert II said: "Bernie was well aware what Monaco grand prix brought to formula one -- he said it himself, as do the sponsors and drivers. He always took care of us, but he still made us pay what he reckoned was the right amount."

