F1 News

Mick Schumacher to stay for second F3 season

Benetton Mick Schumacher Belgian GP Spa Francorchamps F1 2017
Benetton Mick Schumacher Belgian GP Spa Francorchamps F1 2017

Oct.18 - Mick Schumacher will stay for another season in European F3 next year.

The son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher finished his first campaign in the top junior category just twelfth, even behind Adrian Newey's son Harrison.

Mick, 18, admits: "I'm trying to improve in all areas."

In contrast, the even younger Lando Norris won the 2017 title and is now tipped to take over from Jenson Button as McLaren-Renault's official reserve driver.

As for Schumacher, the German told SID news agency: "When I am ready, the next step will happen. But first I have to prove myself."

So he said he is "very likely" to remain in F3 next year with the Prema team, because "Anything else would not make sense in the current situation".

As for the comparison with high F3 achievers like Norris, Schumacher said: "I focus on myself and do not look at the other drivers.

"Everyone has their own development that you cannot compare. I am taking one step after another and trying to prepare myself as well as possible for the future."

But he confirmed: "Yes, my goal remains formula one.

"What has happened this year has happened and I am very happy with it."

