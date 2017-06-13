F1-Fansite.com

Michael Douglas tips Alonso to quit F1

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada. Saturday 10 June 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, with Actor Michael Douglas.
Jun.13 - Hollywood legend Michael Douglas has tipped Fernando Alonso to leave F1 at the end of the season.

Famous American actor Douglas is an avid and long-time F1 fan and a personal friend of McLaren co-owner Mansour Ojjeh.

He was a McLaren guest over the weekend in Montreal, and told Spain's Marca sports newspaper: "I like Fernando. He's a fabulous driver.

"But I think this is his final year. I don't know what his decision will be exactly, what he's going to do, but he's incredible and very good for McLaren."

Douglas also told the Spanish newspaper AS: "I feel sorry for McLaren and Honda, as I was expecting a lot from that association.

"I feel especially for Fernando. He's a great driver, for me not only the best now but one of the greatest in history," he added.

Over the course of the Montreal weekend, Alonso was linked with a move to Renault, Williams or perhaps even Indycar for 2018.

The speculation came after Alonso warned that he will only stay at McLaren for 2018 if the team is winning by September.

Speaking after a team versus team boat race alongside the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, team boss Eric Boullier smiled to La Presse newspaper: "We (McLaren) won, so he (Alonso) can stay now!"

