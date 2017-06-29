F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Mercedes takes blame for headrest incident

F1 News

Mercedes takes blame for headrest incident

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Azerbaijan GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Azerbaijan GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton

Jun.29 - Mercedes has taken the blame for the issue that cost Lewis Hamilton victory in Baku.

Hamilton was forced to pit during the Azerbaijan race when the FIA spotted him physically holding his loose headrest in place at high speed with one hand.

The obvious conclusion was that, during the red flag stoppage, a Mercedes team member did not - in Dr Helmut Marko's words - "attach Hamilton's headrest properly".

But Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said there would be no blame game.

"This team has won three world championships and I will not point the finger at a single person," he said.

In the days since Baku, the Brackley based team has looked into what went wrong.

Team chairman Niki Lauda told Osterreich newspaper: "The pins that attach the headrest did not click into the socket.

"This was worsened by the heavy load caused by the air at high speed. We will do a redesign so that this does not happen again.

"This should have been an easy win for us," Lauda added.

However, Lauda did say he was happy for Red Bull to have won the race instead.

"I'm happy for them," he said. "It gives them the boost they need before the Austrian grand prix."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close