F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / Mercedes predicts bright future for Verstappen

F1 News

Mercedes predicts bright future for Verstappen

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;Sebastian Vettel Ferrari & Max Verstappen Red Bull.
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton;Sebastian Vettel Ferrari & Max Verstappen Red Bull.

Nov.28 - The top men at Mercedes are predicting a bright future for Max Verstappen.

Although earlier linked with a move to silver, 20-year-old Verstappen recently extended his stay at Red Bull through 2020.

"Max is the hot new guy," quadruple world champion Lewis Hamilton told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"There's a big hype around him but the best way to end it is to keep beating him," he added.

Hamilton said Verstappen is not yet as good as himself or Sebastian Vettel, "but Max has incredible skills. I think that in 10 years time he will be as good as we are now."

Speaking to Italy's Corriere della Sera, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff agrees: "Verstappen can be the next superstar.

"But first he has to complete his development process and combine the talent that he has already with the ability to develop a car."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now