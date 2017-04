F1 News

Mercedes drivers admit tyre problems

Apr.19 - Mercedes' two drivers have admitted the team is struggling with tyre problems in 2017.

After three races, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is leading the world championship, leaving triple back-to-back champions Mercedes to ponder the reasons.

"We have a bit to do at this test," said Lewis Hamilton, after staying around in Bahrain for the post-race test that began on Tuesday.

"We need to improve the car and our knowledge about the tyres so that we are in a better position in the next race," he is quoted by the DPA news agency.

The next race in Russia should at least be cooler, with Mercedes more comfortable in China than in hotter conditions like Melbourne and Bahrain.

"The softer compound has been more of a struggle with the tyres and also the hotter it is, more of a struggle," Valtteri Bottas admitted. "So it's definitely something for us to understand."

