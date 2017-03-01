F1-Fansite.com

Mercedes denies mixing oil with fuel for F1 boost

Mar.1 - Mercedes has shot down a rumour that a secret of its speed has been uncovered.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull suspects Mercedes is able to deliver a huge power boost for qualifying because it mixes oil with fuel.

But Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff denies that the German marque's illegal trick has been found out.

"We've never done it," he insisted.

"Even before the season starts, some teams are already seeing a lot of ghosts. It was always clear that oil cannot be in the fuel."

