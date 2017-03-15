F1-Fansite.com

Mercedes defends removal of Schumacher branding

#KeepFightingMicheal on the Mercedes W05
#KeepFightingMicheal on the Mercedes W05

Mar.15 - Mercedes has defended its decision to remove the 'KeepFightingMichael' hashtag branding from the livery of its F1 car.

Ever since former team driver Michael Schumacher's horror skiing crash and brain injuries some years ago, Mercedes has published the supportive message on its car.

But some fans have noted with dismay that the 2017 silver car does not feature the Schumacher branding.

A team spokesman told the German newspaper Bild: "It was removed to free the way for future usage of the message.

"Now, 'Keep Fighting' is an initiative founded at the end of 2016 to encourage people based on Michael's legendary fighting spirit.

"Mercedes and the family of Michael Schumacher will work together on a variety of common activities which will be communicated in time," the spokesman added.

