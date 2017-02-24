F1-Fansite.com

Mercedes 'closer and closer' to 1000hp

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton ;Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Launch, Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton;

Feb.24 - Mercedes is inching ever "closer" to the milestone mark of 1000 horse power with its field-leading V6 power unit.

That is the admission of engine boss Aldo Costa, amid reports that while Ferrari, Renault and even Honda are now closing up on Mercedes, the German marque has also made a significant step for 2017.

One year ago, F1 blogger Joe Saward scoffed at reports Mercedes had inched tantalisingly close to 1000hp in the new 'power unit' era, calling it "Fabulous sh***!"

But Cowell is quoted by the Spanish daily Marca: "We are getting closer and closer (to 1000hp) with every evolution, but we're not going to say exactly where we are.

"There are several improvements in reliability as well that will allow us to push harder than before and for a longer time," he added.

