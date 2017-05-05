Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Mercedes: Bottas win won't upset driver harmony

May 5 - Mercedes chiefs are sure Valtteri Bottas' breakthrough win will not upset the balance in its driver lineup.

Until now, the team has been revelling in peace-time, after Nico Rosberg's retirement ended the awkward situation between the German and Lewis Hamilton.

Before Sochi, the media was even wondering if Rosberg's replacement Bottas was now a 'number 2', but then the Finn won the Russian grand prix.

"They get on well," Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda told France's L'Equipe.

"Valtteri is discrete, he doesn't talk too much, they're both professional, so I don't see any problem with Bottas winning the race. They respect each other, which is the most important," he added.

Team boss Toto Wolff agreed: "Their relationship is intact. You can see the respect they have for each other.

"At the same time they are two fierce competitors who want to win races and fight for the title. But I don't think it will affect their relationship and the team dynamics.

"Compared to last season, it's a completely different situation," Wolff added.

