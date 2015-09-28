F1 News

Melbourne happy with earlier date for 2016 season opener

Sep.28 - Australian grand prix organisers say they will accept an earlier-than-planned race date on the 2016 F1 calendar.

Although tickets for a race in early April next year are already being sold, reports on Monday suggested Bernie Ecclestone has now re-shaped the schedule in order to restore a full four-week summer break next August.

It means Melbourne is reportedly moving back to 20 March, two weeks earlier than planned, with the new date set to be put to the World Motor Sport Council in Paris on Wednesday for ratification.

"It's not a problem," Australian grand prix corporation chief Andrew Westacott said.

"We'll conduct the race on whatever date suits the requirements of the global F1 calendar except Easter (March 27). Otherwise, we're open-minded," he added.

