F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / McLaren stands firm on shark fin 'veto'

F1 News

McLaren stands firm on shark fin 'veto'

Aerial view of the McLaren Production Centre (left) and McLaren Technology Centre (right)
Aerial view of the McLaren Factory Centre (left) and McLaren Technology Centre (right)

Nov.26 - McLaren is standing firm on its 'veto' about F1's shark fin-style engine covers for 2018.

Originally, the FIA banned the aesthetically-questionable appendages for next year, but the teams then lobbied to have the ban lifted.

However, at the eleventh hour, McLaren withdrew its vote, effectively exercising a 'veto'.

But with most of the teams having designed their 2018 cars for a 'shark fin', some suspected McLaren's decision was a deliberate spoiler.

"Maybe we'll have a chat this weekend and see if we can persuade Zak (Brown) to put the fin back," Red Bull's Christian Horner said in Abu Dhabi.

However, McLaren team boss Eric Boullier said that isn't going to happen.

"It's funny," he told the Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

"Six months ago the teams voted in favour of it being removed from next year's regulations, and now several teams want it to be back again.

"So why should we vote again? With the regulations as they are we did what the FIA wanted, so everyone should be happy," Boullier said.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now