F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / McLaren set for Indycar return in future

F1 News

McLaren set for Indycar return in future

Aug.10 - McLaren may not be heading back to Indycar this year, but the future is another matter entirely.

That is the claim of Mark Miles, the boss of the premier American open wheeler series.

Earlier this year, Fernando Alonso sat out Monaco as both he, McLaren and Honda teamed up with the Andretti outfit at the Indy 500.

But McLaren boss Zak Brown this week dismissed as "completely untrue" rumours Alonso could now skip Singapore to head back to the US for the Indycar finale in September.

However, that may not be the end of the story.

"We know that there are options for McLaren to return to the Indianapolis 500 next year with Andretti Autosport," Indycar CEO Mark Miles told Spain's El Mundeo Deportivo.

"And McLaren is still interested in being a team in the Verizon Indycar series full time, probably not for 2018 but perhaps in 2019. Zak (Brown) keeps asking questions about our schedule," Miles added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now