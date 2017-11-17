F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / McLaren 'open' to Alonso's Le Mans foray

F1 News

McLaren 'open' to Alonso's Le Mans foray

Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Nov.17 - Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race.

"In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win the triple crown in a McLaren," said the British team's boss.

"He's won Monaco, I think we will go back to Indy one day and Le Mans is something we're looking at," Brown is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

However, McLaren is not yet ready for a Le Mans foray, which explains rumours Alonso is ready to sign up with Toyota for a LMP1 tilt in 2018.

"In the meantime, if he wants to get some experience at Daytona and Le Mans, we're open to that," Brown admitted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now