F1 News

McLaren 'open' to Alonso's Le Mans foray

Nov.17 - Zak Brown has given the strongest sign yet that Fernando Alonso will be allowed to contest next year's fabled Le Mans race.

"In an ideal world, we would love Fernando to win the triple crown in a McLaren," said the British team's boss.

"He's won Monaco, I think we will go back to Indy one day and Le Mans is something we're looking at," Brown is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

However, McLaren is not yet ready for a Le Mans foray, which explains rumours Alonso is ready to sign up with Toyota for a LMP1 tilt in 2018.

"In the meantime, if he wants to get some experience at Daytona and Le Mans, we're open to that," Brown admitted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.