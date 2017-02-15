F1-Fansite.com

McLaren 'neutral' amid F1 suspension battle

Fernando Alonso and Eric Boullier on the grid.

Feb.15 - Eric Boullier says McLaren is staying out of the fight over controversial suspension designs in 2017.

A big battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, who will race so-called 'active suspension'-mimicking designs this year, and Ferrari could result in an official protest being lodged in Melbourne.

Explaining how the fight broke out, McLaren chief Boullier said: "Today we have very restrictive chassis regulations.

"That means you have many ideas that can be interpreted differently within the scope of the regulations. This is why Ferrari insists upon its opinion," he is quoted by German-language media.

But Boullier said McLaren, fighting back for competitiveness with struggling engine supplier Honda, is staying out of the heat of the battle.

"We are very neutral," he is quoted by Spox. "An agreement has been reached with the FIA, which is that we have to adhere to the existing rules but disclose our procedures in more detail."

But Boullier thinks he has a better solution to the controversy.

"To be honest, one day we should just end it and copy road cars and bring back active suspension," he said.

