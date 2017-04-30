Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Formula E tickets Monaco
Home / F1 News / McLaren & Mercedes deny 2018 rumours

F1 News

McLaren & Mercedes deny 2018 rumours

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Sunday 09 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China. Sunday 09 2017. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Apr.30 - McLaren and Mercedes have denied claims they are teaming up for 2018.

Amid the Honda performance crisis, rumours are sweeping the Sochi paddock that a deal for a reunion of the old McLaren-Mercedes partnership is in the works.

The rumour was proudly announced by former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, to which McLaren team boss Eric Boullier replied: "I can only say that Eddie is wrong."

Stoffel Vandoorne was also asked about the rumour in Russia, but a McLaren PR spokesperson intervened to declare: "Next question."

And Mercedes' Toto Wolff is quoted by Italy's Autosprint: "Honda and McLaren are two famous and historical brands, and they don't need us.

"I'm sure they will be able to get out of their situation together."

Nonetheless, it is clear that the missing piece at McLaren in 2017 is the engine.

Fernando Alonso said in Sochi: "I like the way the car behaves in the corners, and the new cars suit my style. I would like to think that with a normal engine we could be fighting with the leaders."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls