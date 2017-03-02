F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / McLaren-Honda denies wild F1 split rumours

F1 News

McLaren-Honda denies wild F1 split rumours

McLaren Stoffel Vandoorne Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. 2017

Mar.2 - McLaren and Honda have both denied wild rumours their troubled works collaboration in F1 could be set to end.

Although the partnership is entering its third year, the opening of 2017 testing has been notably troubled as Honda fumbles with its brand new 'power unit' design.

After an oil tank design flaw was discovered on day one, Stoffel Vandoorne's engine was returned to Japan following a problem on day two, and Fernando Alonso had to run with 'de-rated' settings on day three.

"I can only apologise to the drivers," said Honda's F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa.

Team boss Eric Boullier, meanwhile, put a brave face on the situation, declaring that "Like any marriage, there are ups and downs".

But the perpetual 'downs' triggered a rumour in the Barcelona paddock on Wednesday that McLaren has commenced talks with Renault about a potential replacement engine supply.

"We are supposed to ditch Honda?" Boullier responded. "No. There is no plan at all."

Hasegawa, whose employer is also a significant McLaren sponsor, was asked the same question and added: "Of course not.

"I do not hide that we have difficulties, but such situations are what testing is for."

The Japanese insisted that the relationship with McLaren remains positive.

"Our relationship is better all the time. I cannot compare it to 2015, because I was not there, but we are a team and we behave as such."

As for the engine problems, he said: "We would like to introduce the latest version of the engine and test it as soon as possible.

"So next week we will have another engine and it will have changes."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls