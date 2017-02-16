F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / McLaren denies orange 2017 car 'leaked'

F1 News

McLaren denies orange 2017 car 'leaked'

McLaren Honda Logo

Feb.16 - McLaren has denied that the secret about its new, predominantly orange livery for 2017 is already out.

Team boss Eric Boullier has confirmed that the Honda-powered team will change colour, but a spokesperson denied that images circulating on the internet are "leaked".

"We've seen these fake MCL32 pics," the team said on Twitter. "It's not our car.

"You'll have to wait a bit longer for the real thing."

It has been a busy winter for McLaren, with long-time supremo Ron Dennis leaving and new chief Zak Brown having alarmingly declared the team will not win a race in 2017.

"Do not pay attention to everything that is published," team boss Eric Boullier told the Spanish daily Marca.

As for rumours McLaren is preparing a technical "surprise" with its 2017 car, the Frenchman added: "There are no surprises, just a great job done by the whole team. Stop talking about rumours."

Boullier admitted, however, that Brown's comments may not have been wide of the mark.

"McLaren is ready to win, but Honda may not be," he is quoted as saying.

"We have already started the engine, Fernando Alonso will be in the car from day one and expectations are always high," Boullier added.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Toro Rosso will also have a new livery for 2017.

"And no, I don't know if it will be orange," Auto Motor und Sport's Tobias Gruner joked on Twitter.

Rumours indicate the car will be light blue, to promote the sugar-free Red Bull drink.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls