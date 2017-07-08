F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / McLaren denies Honda power 'break' rumour

F1 News

McLaren denies Honda power 'break' rumour

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Sunday 30 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.
Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Sunday 30 April 2017. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren MCL32 Honda.

Jul.8 - The future of the McLaren-Honda project appears to be in healthier shape this weekend in Austria.

Ahead of the FIA press conference on Friday, Mercedes' Toto Wolff was supposed to have been joined by Pirelli's Mario Isola and Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene.

But at the last minute, the Italians were replaced by McLaren's Eric Boullier and Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa.

It fuelled speculation it could be the scene of the announcement of the McLaren-Honda split, with Wolff also present to represent McLaren's next engine supplier.

But proceedings did not pan out that way.

Instead, the McLaren rhetoric suddenly took a turn, fuelled perhaps by Boullier's confirmation that the 'step 3' Honda engine is indeed a clear step forwards.

"(We had) a little bit of a setback at the beginning of this season but I think we can see now we are back on the right path to get back to the front," said the Frenchman.

As for the rumour that McLaren could take 'a break' from Honda power next year and run for the interim with Mercedes engines, Boullier, Hasegawa and Wolff all denied it.

"I think we have a common answer -- no," said Boullier.

Hasegawa agreed: "Of course it is not our option. We don't want to do that.

"We want to keep this collaboration and at this moment there is no other story."

And Mercedes' Wolff said: "If it's not their option, it's not my option either."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls