McLaren denies Alonso to skip Singapore

Aug.9 - McLaren executive Zak Brown has slammed suggestions Fernando Alonso may miss another grand prix this year.
In May, the Spaniard sat out Monaco in order to contest the fabled Indy 500.
Now, rumours are circulating that Alonso could return to the wheel of an Indycar for the American series' finale at the Sonoma road course in California.
But that would require that he misses F1's popular Singapore night race in mid September.
"It's completely untrue," Brown is quoted by Le Journal de Montreal newspaper.
