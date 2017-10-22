F1 News

McLaren considers orange livery for 2018

Oct.22 - McLaren is not ruling out a switch to a full orange livery for 2018.

Prior to this season, there was speculation the British team would revert to its traditional colour - papaya orange - this year.

But although Fernando Alonso used a full orange livery when he did the Indy 500 in May, McLaren instead added significant black to its final design for F1.

That could be about to change, as McLaren switches from Honda to Renault power for 2018.

"We are now starting to deal with the design and I believe the fans would like to see our formula one cars in the classic papaya orange," Speed Week quotes McLaren boss Zak Brown as saying.

"When we did the Indycar, a lot of fans responded by asking us to paint the F1 cars like that as well.

"But we need to just wait for a few sponsor decisions, which can affect how the cars look. But in general I do not rule out that colour," Brown added.

The American also said he expects more sponsors to appear on the 2018 McLaren, but he played down expectations a title sponsor deal might be done.

"We have a lot of space on the car for our partners, and I expect to welcome some new ones next year," said Brown.

"But it's not so much a matter of finding a title sponsor, because its value in formula one is relatively low compared to other series like Nascar.

"We are thinking more about a model of having a few big partners, and we should have that for next year," he added.

