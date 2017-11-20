F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Mayor says Sao Paulo not losing grand prix

F1 News

Mayor says Sao Paulo not losing grand prix

Cars on track Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sunday 12 November 2017.
Cars on track Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Sunday 12 November 2017.

Nov.20 - Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria has dismissed as "speculation" reoprts Interlagos is set to lose the Brazilian grand prix.

A cloud was already over the race's future even before a spate of violent robbery incidents marred the recent 2017 edition.

But after that, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper claimed Florianopolis had been earmarked as a potential alternative venue for the Brazilian grand prix.

"There was nothing except speculation," Sao Paulo mayor Doria told Brazil's Globo.

"We are contracted with the FIA and Liberty until 2020," he insisted.

"And we hope it will continue for another five, ten years after Interlagos is privatised," Doria added.

"Sao Paulo is the largest centre and tourist and business destination in Latin America," he explained. "Without any disrespect to Florianopolis or any other Brazilian city, Sao Paulo is as important to F1 as F1 is to the city."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now