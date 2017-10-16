F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

F1 News

Mayor says Pirelli wants to buy Interlagos

Oct.16 - Pirelli could be looking to buy the Brazilian grand prix venue at Interlagos.

That is the claim of the Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, following a visit to Milan of Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria.

Doria reportedly met with Marco Tronchetti Provera, the president of official F1 supplier Pirelli, an Italian tyre manufacturer.

"Pirelli has a strong presence both in Brazil and in F1, so I wanted to meet the president to discuss the privatisation of the circuit," Doria said.

"He (Tronchetti Provera) told me that he would raise the issue with Chinese investors."

Doria said "several groups" are also interested in buying Interlagos, which will host the penultimate round of the 2017 world championship next month.

Pirelli said in a statement to O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper: "Pirelli supports the initiative of the mayor and his efforts to find investors.

"But the company (Pirelli) does not contemplate a direct involvement at this time."

