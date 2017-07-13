Mayor not yet backing Copenhagen F1 plans

Jul.13 - Copenhagen is not yet backing plans for a F1 street race in the Danish capital.
We reported recently that Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met with F1 owner Liberty Media about a potential deal, with a circuit to be devised by Hermann Tilke.
However, Copenhagen's Lord Mayor Frank Jensen said: "We first must look at how a F1 race is run and how it will affect daily life in Copenhagen.
"This is necessary before we decide whether we - the municipality - can support the project," he told BT newspaper.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.