Mateschitz 'understands' Verstappen anger

Mateschitz 'understands' Verstappen anger

Singer Mariah Carey poses with Red Bull Racing drivers Daniel Ricciardo (L) of Australia and Max Verstappen of the Netherlands prior to the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Jul.8 - Dietrich Mateschitz says he 'understands' the anger expressed recently by Max Verstappen.

Amid rumours the young Dutchman is trying to leave his Red Bull contract to join Ferrari, Verstappen was fined EUR 25,000 in Baku for storming out of the circuit without talking to the media.

Mateschitz, Red Bull's low-profile billionaire team owner, says he understands.

"Of course," he told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"Almost everything that can happen to him has happened to him this season," the Austrian billionaire said at the Red Bull Ring.

"Max is unique and a strong personality. He is courageous, charismatic and despite his young age very disciplined, purposeful and determined. His overtaking is incredible and yet he's always in control. That is pure class.

"Do you know what my ultimate dream is in formula one? That Max is the youngest world champion in history with Red Bull. We have two more years to achieve that goal," Mateschitz added.

After that, the controversial 'power unit' engine era will be ending, and Mateschitz says it is crucial for the sport that independent suppliers are able to join F1 in the future.

And if Red Bull is not happy with the post-2020 engine rules, Mateschitz says he could quit.

"Yes! But this is not just for Red Bull, but for the future of formula one," he said.

"You only get exciting races if there is competition. Just two drivers from one team fighting for victory is lethal to the sport, but only two teams competing is not much better," said Mateschitz.

