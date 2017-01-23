F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa won't hand back retirement F1 car

F1 News

Massa won't hand back retirement F1 car

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 2016 Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing, and the team say a fond goodbye to Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, after his final race for the team and in F1.
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi 2016 Claire Williams, Deputy Team Principal, Williams Martini Racing, and the team say a fond goodbye to Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, after his final race for the team and in F1.

Jan.23 - Felipe Massa says he will not have to hand back the F1 car gifted to him by Williams for his retirement.

Amid his emotional farewell to the sport late last year, the British team promised to give the Brazilian the 'Massa'-branded car with which he raced at Interlagos.

However, Massa's eventual retirement was short-lived, as he is now returning to Williams for 2017 to replace the Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas.

"I wish him (Bottas) well now that he has this opportunity to go to Mercedes," Italy's Corriere dello Sport quotes the 35-year-old as saying.

"He is going to the team that has won the last three championships and I am sure they will be competitive this year," Massa added.

As for his gifted 2016 Williams, meanwhile, Massa grinned: "It's mine! It's mine!

"I saw it at the factory a few days ago and it still had my name written on it.

"What happened in the last races was incredible, especially in Brazil. It was a perfect ending, but then things changed and I followed my heart," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls