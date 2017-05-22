F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Massa could stay at Williams in 2018

Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. Sunday 30 April 2017. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG, in the drivers parade.
May 22 - Felipe Massa says he would consider staying in F1 beyond the end of this season.

Actually, the Brazilian veteran 'retired' at the end of last year but was convinced by Williams to return as Valtteri Bottas moved up to the works Mercedes team.

And now the 36-year-old says: "If things continue to go so well, I would consider staying."

He said he has been particularly impressed with the positive effect triggered by Williams' new technical chiefs Paddy Lowe and Dirk de Beer.

"Development is now much more logical and aggressive," Massa is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

