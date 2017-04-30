Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

F1 News

Massa sees Schumacher-like mentor role

Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, and Lance Stroll, Williams Martini Racing. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.
Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, and Lance Stroll, Williams Martini Racing. Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia.

Apr.30 - Felipe Massa says his new de-facto role as Lance Stroll's mentor reminds him of the past.

Over a decade ago, the then young Brazilian looked up to the great Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

Now, it is the 36-year-old Massa who is mentoring teenage rookie Lance Stroll at Williams.

"My relationship with Lance reminds me of my relationship with Michael," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But I remember I asked him (Schumacher) more questions than I got answers," Massa smiled. "Michael gave me a lot of time.

"He was not always so happy when I was ahead of him," he added.

"But I saw him as a teacher. As a master. I had no problem asking him about every little thing. He told me a lot.

"Maybe I can give Lance some tips that I got from Michael."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

