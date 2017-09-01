F1 News

Massa not ruling out Formula E switch

Sep.1 - Felipe Massa is not ruling out a switch in the future to Formula E.

In fact, the Brazilian looked set to switch to the electric single seater series for 2017 before Valtteri Bottas suddenly vacated his Williams seat.

Massa said at Monza: "After I decided to retire from F1 I did a test with Jaguar.

"I think it's a fantastic series and I see a great future when I decide to stop F1," he added.

Rumours are swirling that Williams could replace Massa with Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz or Sergio Perez for 2018.

Massa, 36, told Brazil's Globo: "I feel like I'm still competitive and so that is motivating.

"But it is true that I do not want to stay in F1 to be at the back of the grid."

