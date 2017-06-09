F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa not mourning Ecclestone exit

F1 News

Massa not mourning Ecclestone exit

Bernie Ecclestone & Felipe Massa
Bernie Ecclestone supporting Felipe Massa

Jun.9 - Felipe Massa says he does not mourn the departure from F1's day to day running of former supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone has been critical of the early changes made by his successors Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches, but F1 veteran Massa said it was a necessary shift.

"Don't get me wrong -- I think Bernie Ecclestone is a genius," the Williams driver said.

"But the world has changed a lot. Despite all his genius, I think Bernie does not fully understand all of the current trends with his 86 years. It is important to move now in a progressive way," Massa added.

He said a great example of how to make F1 "more popular and more interesting" was the young Ferrari fan who got to meet Kimi Raikkonen during a recent grand prix.

"We need a younger outlook and a more professional approach in certain areas," said Massa.

"This year the drivers have been met two or three times by the new owners in the briefings, because for many years we often had proposals but the answer was always 'no'."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Azerbijan F1 GP Azerbijan '1710% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1760% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
   
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls