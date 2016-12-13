F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Massa not Brazilian motor sport saviour

F1 News

Massa not Brazilian motor sport saviour

Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, waves to his home fans after retiring from the race. 2016
Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, waves to his home fans after retiring from the race. 2016

Dec.13 - Felipe Massa has ruled out going it alone to put Brazil back on track for a healthy future in F1.

With the former Ferrari and Williams driver now retiring, it seems the only other Brazilian on the grid, Felipe Nasr, looks set to lose his place at Sauber.

So with his respected reputation, experience, money and now time on his hands, Massa was asked by UOL Esporte if he can help bring along the next generation of Brazilian F1 drivers.

"I would help," the 35-year-old answered, "but only with the (Brazilian) federation supporting me. I would not get anything done alone.

"I think it's the mentality that needs to change so that it's possible to put together categories that will help drivers get to F1 again," Massa added.

Massa actually founded the Brazilian category Formula Futuro Fiat in 2010, but it collapsed after two seasons.

"I tried a lot to help, I did my best to help Brazilian motor sport and spent money doing it, but I understood at that moment that Brazilian motor racing did not want to be helped.

"So who am I to say what should be done?"

Massa also brought together big name drivers like Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso to an annual Brazilian kart race that ran until 2014, but that was also axed.

"My initial idea was to have fun and help people -- not to make money," he said. "But the event was too big and it became a financial issue, and some situations appeared that I did not feel comfortable about."

Massa is yet to announce his plans for 2017, but he is expected to race in Formula E or DTM whilst attending some grands prix to commentate for Italian TV.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls