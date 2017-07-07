F1-Fansite.com

Massa has eye on Kubica's comeback attempt

F1 News

Massa has eye on Kubica's comeback attempt

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing and Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams share a joke in the Paddock during practice for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.
Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing and Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams share a joke in the Paddock during practice for the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 9, 2017 in Montreal, Canada.

Jul.7 - Felipe Massa admits he will keep a close eye on former F1 driver Robert Kubica's push to return to the category.

Renault has now confirmed rumours that, after giving the Pole a test at Valencia recently, Kubica will get a more comprehensive outing at Paul Ricard in the near future.

"This second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition," said team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

The news comes amid speculation Renault might oust struggling team regular Jolyon Palmer, or at least consider Kubica as an option for a full-time seat in 2018.

Kubica, who said last week his comeback chances are as high as 90 per cent, lost his Renault seat six years ago after his now permanently-injured right arm was partially severed in a rally crash.

When asked about the 32-year-old's comeback attempt, former rival Massa said in Austria: "It's very difficult to answer because we don't know exactly how he is and how is his arm.

"It would be fantastic for formula one to have him back but I really hope he's really in the position to be back in the right way and strong enough to do the whole season," he added.

