Massa: Ecclestone buying Interlagos 'good'

Interlagos, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing, waves to his home fans after retiring from the race. 2016
Apr.7 - Felipe Massa says it would be "good" if a buyer for Brazilian grand prix venue Interlagos is being lined up.

Reports this week have claimed that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is interested in buying the famous track near Sao Paulo, after he said recently that the popular race could be lost to the sport.

"As far as I know, it's an idea that is under discussion," Brazilian driver Massa, when asked about Sao Paulo's plans to sell Interlagos, said in Shanghai.

"Let's see how events develop, but if someone is interested in buying, it's good for the track and the city.

"I heard that Bernie is interested, and because I know him well I can say he is not a person who will buy something if he does not believe in its success. So if Bernie is interested, I fully support him," the Williams driver added.

