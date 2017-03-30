F1-Fansite.com

Massa: Drivers will cope physically in 2017

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain. Sunday 3 April 2016. Felipe Massa, Williams Martini Racing.

Mar.30 - Felipe Massa thinks F1 drivers will be tested physically in 2017.

That is despite the fact that the sport's new era, characterised by the much faster cars of 2017, kicked off with every driver except the recently-injured Pascal Wehrlein coping physically in Australia.

But F1 veteran and Williams driver Massa said Melbourne was not the best example of what is to come this year.

"There will be harder circuits," he told the Brazilian broadcaster Sportv. "Australia is not very difficult on the physical side.

"But in Malaysia it will be very hot, for example," he said. "There are circuits on which we will feel it on the physical side, and if you get tired, the chance to make a mistake is greater.

"I finished the race in Australia well, but without doubt it's harder than before," added the 35-year-old.

"But if you look at the drivers, everyone is training. Most of the drivers are very professional -- maybe (Lewis) Hamilton a little less," Massa laughed.

